STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person is dead following a shooting inside a bar.

The Allegheny County Police Department says that officers were dispatched at approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of a shooting inside Shooters Bar in Stowe Township.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene in the 1100-block of Island Avenue to find a 31-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say the victim approached the suspect, 36-year-old Omarr Harris, who pulled a handgun from his waistband shooting the victim.

An active search is ongoing for Harris who is described as being a heavy-set, light-skin black male who is 5-foot 11-inches tall.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911 immediately. People with information about the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 1-833-255-8477.

