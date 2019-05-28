PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– For the first time since late last season, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell addressed the media during OTAs.

Boswell was swarmed by reporters as practice ended Tuesday afternoon.

“Steelers kicker Chris Boswell stopped to talk to local media today after OTAs for the first time since his erratic 2018 season, and his sense of humor is still intact. “This should be interesting,” he said.”

The former Pro Bowl player was asked if a nagging injury was the source of his problems last season.

“Injuries, that’s nothing to be even mentioned or brought up,” Boswell said. “I’m out there to do a job and I didn’t do that job to the best of my abilities. And that’s all it comes down to. I’m not going to go into details. That’s not something that’s ever going to be shared. I had some long meetings with a lot of people and just kind of getting to the bottom of everything.”

“Talked to Steelers kicker Chris Boswell today. He wouldn’t say whether injuries had anything to do with his troubles last season. He also said he “knows it got to be better than last year”

Reporters wanted to know if anything was going to change with his kicking style in 2019, but Boswell plans on playing the game just like he always has.

“No, I’m going to stick with what I did the last…going into my fourth year here. It didn’t work last year but I’m not just going to scratch everything. I’m here to do a job and I’m going to focus on that job and the next kick.”

“Chris Boswell speaks about focusing on his next kick, his approach to the 2019 season and more following today’s OTA.”

Boswell is not the lone kicker on the roster heading into the Summer months. Rookie free agent Matthew Wright out of Central Florida will be looking to earn a spot in 2019. Boswell has no problem with some competition heading into camp.

“We’ve always had somebody and I just approach it the same way. I mean, no matter who’s out here, it’s me versus me, it’s not me versus anybody. And as long as I can conquer that, I should be pretty good.”