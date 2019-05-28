



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Josh Dobbs is giving his fans a look into what he will potentially be doing when he hangs up the cleats.

Sports Illustrated followed the 2nd-year player around for a day as part of its “24 Hours With” video series (subscription required.)

Dobbs graduated from the University of Tennessee as an aerospace engineer, and he is putting his intelligence to the test as he flies an F-16 Fighter Jet, which he says is a childhood dream. Check out some of the free videos of the experience below.

“G-suit, loops, rolls, & inverted flight….an experience of a lifetime. Special thanks to the amazing @AFThunderbirds crew & my pilot @AFthunderbird08 for the honor. And S/O to @TMOluvsSports & the @SInow team for coming along for the ride!🚀

“Brains and brawn: As an aerospace engineer, Steelers QB @josh_dobbs1 proves you can have both. And this past April, he flew an F-16 fighter jet with the @AFThunderbirds.”

“Ever want to fly an F-16 fighter jet? Steelers QB @josh_dobbs1 had the chance to do just that with the @AFThunderbirds.”

“I had the chance to hang out with @steelers QB @josh_dobbs1 the day he flew a fighter jet. The nicest and smartest NFL player you’ll ever meet!”

