PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Oakland man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to his neighbor.

A woman living on Lawn Street near the Community Human Services Corporation, a housing facility for individuals with behavioral health issues, told police that 49-year-old Ron Fath has stalked her for several weeks and seems to always be watching her. Fath is a resident of that facility.

Last month, the woman says she was walking to a class when Fath began walking alongside her, trying to start a conversation. A few weeks ago, she claims Fath attempted to stop her while she was in her vehicle and refused to leave. On yet another occasion, Fath allegedly was staring at the woman from a parking lot, looking into her dining room window while waving and smiling at her.

But it was the next incident that prompted the vict6im to call the police. Fath was allegedly looking in her bedroom window from the same parking lot and was observed performing a sexual act on himself while looking at her.

When police arrived, they asked the woman to describe what happened. She replied, “I recorded the incident.” When police showed Fath that recording, he stated it wasn’t him.

The suspect is in Allegheny County Jail tonight. Investigators say Fath has been arrested two other times for the same kind of criminal behavior.