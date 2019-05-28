SEVERE WEATHER:Possible Tornado Touched Down In Indiana Co., More On The Way
By Rachele Mongiovi
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Officials in Zelienople have declared a state of emergency.

Heavy rain and severe flooding caused officials in the Borough of Zelienople to make the declaration.

Hansen Avenue was one of many streets underwater during Tuesday’s evening commute.

“It’s all the way down every street, it’s flooded like this, I’ve never seen a downpour that size,” said Justin Bellis, a Butler resident.

All residents are asked to avoid traveling on the following roads:

  • Main Street
  • East Beaver Street
  • West Beaver Street
  • Jefferson Street
  • Clay Street
  • West New Castle

A small river formed in the backyard of a home in Zelienople. Amanda Frankenstein says she has lived at the home for 25 years.

Her family also owns Frankenstein Builders Supply. They spent most of the evening pushing water out of their facility that had several inches of water.

“We don’t want it coming into our basement. It’s very sad, it’s not something you’d like to see every day and when it does happen it’s a shame,” said Frankenstein.

Police urge anyone with an emergency to call 911 immediately.

