



ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Officials in Zelienople have declared a state of emergency.

Heavy rain and severe flooding caused officials in the Borough of Zelienople to make the declaration.

#BREAKING: State of Emergency has been declared for Borough of Zelienople due to heavy rain & severe flooding. All residents are urged to stay indoors & avoid traveling Main St, East Beaver St, West Beaver St, Jefferson St, Clay St, Green Lane & West New Castle. More at 11 @KDKA — Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) May 29, 2019

Hansen Avenue was one of many streets underwater during Tuesday’s evening commute.

“It’s all the way down every street, it’s flooded like this, I’ve never seen a downpour that size,” said Justin Bellis, a Butler resident.

All residents are asked to avoid traveling on the following roads:

Main Street

East Beaver Street

West Beaver Street

Jefferson Street

Clay Street

West New Castle

A small river formed in the backyard of a home in Zelienople. Amanda Frankenstein says she has lived at the home for 25 years.

Her family also owns Frankenstein Builders Supply. They spent most of the evening pushing water out of their facility that had several inches of water.

“We don’t want it coming into our basement. It’s very sad, it’s not something you’d like to see every day and when it does happen it’s a shame,” said Frankenstein.

Police urge anyone with an emergency to call 911 immediately.

