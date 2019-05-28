Filed Under:2018 Election, Adam Holley, Donald Kersey, Local News, Local TV, Mac Warner, Voter Registration, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials say they believe problems with voter registrations have been fixed.

The Register-Herald reports Donald Kersey, who is general counsel for Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, has said dozens of people reported during the 2018 election that they thought they had registered locally but the state hadn’t received their paperwork.

Officials at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles said this month that they believe a programming change in January fixed the problem.

Acting DMV commissioner Adam Holley said in an email that state officials have completed two rounds of testing that found no problems.

Kersey said he also believes the problem is fixed but was waiting for final confirmation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s