PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Someone in Allegheny County bought the winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Tuesday, May 28 drawing. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 01-11-22-33-39, to win $200,001, less withholding. A $500 bonus goes to Faber Coe & Gregg, 500 Grant St., Pittsburgh, for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Winning ticket holders should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 20,100 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

