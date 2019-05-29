Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Election officials in Allegheny County want residents to test out their new voting machines.
The Division of Elections announced Wednesday that it’s considering several options and want to know which one works best.
The county will hold seven public demonstrations next month so voters can provide their feedback in person or by emailing election officials at boe@alleghenycounty.us.
All of the public demonstrations will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. — except the event on Saturday, June 8. That will only be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A complete list is as follows:
- Tues., June 4: CCAC North Campus Gymnasium
- Wed., June 5: CCAC South Campus Gymnasium
- Thurs., June 6: CCAC Boyce Campus Atrium
- Sat., June 8: Kane Community Living Center Glen Hazel – Auditorium
- Tues,, June 11: CCAC Allegheny Campus – Foerster Student Services Center Auditorium
- Wed., June 12: Kane Community Living Center Glen Hazel – Auditorium
- Thurs., June 13: CCAC West Hills Center – Rooms S-1306, S-1307, S-1308 and S-1311