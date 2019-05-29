



FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The aftermath of Tuesday evening’s severe weather is causing problems all across western Pennsylvania, including in Allegheny County.

The storms brought down trees overnight in the North Hills, closing roads ahead of the morning commute.

Luckily, crews were able to reopen Route 8 just before 7 a.m.

The busy road was closed down around 4 a.m. when a large tree came down between Mount Royal Boulevard and Duncan Avenue.

Over in Hampton Township, a tree fell across Harts Run Road, near Rosanna Drive. Crews were working through the morning there to clear the roadway.

In Fawn Township, heavy rains caused flooding. Residents say Bull Creek Road was covered in water late Tuesday night, prompting evacuations.

Now, people who live along the road have pumps going, trying to get the water out of their homes.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports:

The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children with food, clothing and shelter.

In addition to damage and flooding, a few schools were impacted by the storms.

Pine-Richland Middle School is closed today.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas Reports:

North Allegheny Senior High School is without power. Because of that, students are being sent to the North Allegheny Intermediate School for the day.

Elsewhere, Riverside-Beaver County School District is closed; and in Butler County, Seneca Valley School District ran on a two-hour delay.

