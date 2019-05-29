SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cherryhill Township, Indiana County, Local TV, National Weather Service, Severe Weather, Tornado


INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has determined a tornado did touch down during Tuesday’s storms in Indiana County.

According to the NWS, the EF0 tornado knocked down trees along state Route 553 in the Penn Run area, but didn’t damage any buildings or homes.

NWS officials say this is the 3rd tornado since Saturday in Indiana County.

During storms Tuesday afternoon, residents captured cell phone photos of what appeared to be a funnel could forming in the sky over Indiana County.

A Tornado Warning was issued at the time as severe storms passed through the area.

(Photo Credit: Don Swanson)

Another route of severe weather is expected in western Pennsylvania today.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s