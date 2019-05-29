



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has determined a tornado did touch down during Tuesday’s storms in Indiana County.

According to the NWS, the EF0 tornado knocked down trees along state Route 553 in the Penn Run area, but didn’t damage any buildings or homes.

NWS officials say this is the 3rd tornado since Saturday in Indiana County.

During storms Tuesday afternoon, residents captured cell phone photos of what appeared to be a funnel could forming in the sky over Indiana County.

A Tornado Warning was issued at the time as severe storms passed through the area.

Another route of severe weather is expected in western Pennsylvania today.

