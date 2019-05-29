PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ardien Jackson left the downtown Pittsburgh courthouse this afternoon without saying a word.
He was charged with homicide after his daughter died in February. The medical examiner says she died from complications of a seizure disorder caused from head trauma.
Jackson was convicted in 2005 after pleading guilty to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He admitted he repeatedly shook his four-week-old daughter. The trauma was so bad it caused brain damage and seizures.
Jackson’s attorney Mike DeRiso says they are checking several factors that could have played a role in her death.
“We have to look at medical records, school records, employment records, concussions, routine medicine,” DeRiso said. “What was she taking, what are the levels?”
DeRiso believes Jackson is a changed man and he’s already served enough time.
“He served ten years, which is more than most people serve on a third-degree homicide and more than they serve on manslaughter charges,” he said.
Ariden’s been out of jail for a couple of years now and his lawyer said he’s stayed out of trouble but is having a problem finding a job.