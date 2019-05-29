SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed an appeal in the overturning of Graham Spanier’s conviction.

In 2017 Spanier, the former President of Penn State was convicted of child endangerment after proescutors claimed he along with two other administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse from Jerry Sandusky.

Then on April 30, one day before Spanier was scheduled to begin a two-month prison term, a judge overturned the conviction.

