PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed an appeal in the overturning of Graham Spanier’s conviction.
My Office just filed an appeal on Graham Spanier’s overturned conviction for endangering the welfare of children.
Spanier was made aware of children being abused – & chose to cover it up.
For that, my Office will stand up + enforce the #RuleOfLaw. No one is above it.
In 2017 Spanier, the former President of Penn State was convicted of child endangerment after proescutors claimed he along with two other administrators failed to act on a report of sexual abuse from Jerry Sandusky.
Then on April 30, one day before Spanier was scheduled to begin a two-month prison term, a judge overturned the conviction.