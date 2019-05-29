PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Friday, May 31, the process of demolition operations for the downtown garage at Ninth Street and Penn Avenue that will take place during June.

“Immediately following demolition and site cleanup activity, we’ll begin construction of a new, larger and thoroughly modern facility,” said David G. Onorato, the Parking Authority’s executive director. “When completed, the rebuilt facility will add approximately 100 lined spaces to the present total.”

The replacement project was scheduled to occur in step with the conclusion of a five-year garage repair program that made sure all of the other downtown garages were operating at full capacity while the 600 spaces inside Ninth & Penn were unavailable.

According to the parking authority, the garage’s most frequent customers were made aware of the plan well in advance.

“We wanted to give our transient users sufficient time to adjust their parking arrangements and worked particularly closely with the building’s leaseholders to accommodate them at other locations within our system,” Onorato added.

The garage construction is expected to complete during the third quarter of 2020.

“We’re sure the facility’s users at that time will view the result of the work to be well worth the interruption of service it will require,” said Onorato. “The new garage will be a green ‘ParkSmart’ structure in every respect, offering parking customers the latest generation of amenities available in our industry while also meeting the streetscape standards of its centreal Cultural District location.”