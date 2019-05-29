SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Akron, Ohio News, Robbery, Robbery Arrest

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man who police say assaulted his sister-in-law and robbed her of two vinyl boxes containing the ashes of his mother and brother has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say Jermain Bais was arrested Tuesday, the day after he and two other men robbed the woman at her Akron home.

The 32-year-old Bais is being held on a $100,000 bond. An online court docket doesn’t list an attorney for him.

A police report says Bais pushed the sister-in-law to the floor and fought with her when she tried to stop him from taking the ashes. The report says one of Bais’ companions pointed a handgun at the woman and said he’d shoot her and her adult son if she called police.

The ashes haven’t been recovered.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s