PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Port Authority is currently moving to approve a contract to launch a mobile ticketing app that would allow customers to pay fares from their phones.

The contract with Masabi, a London-based technology company, has been approved by the Port Authority’s Technology Committee and will move to the full board for final consideration this Friday, May 31.

The app would give customers a way to purchase tickets straight from their phone with a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. The ticket would then be immediately be available.

What does this new way of payment mean for current system? It won’t drastically change today’s fare structure for current customers, but it will introduce the flexibility needed to accommodate new products.

“This is a step toward making public transit in Allegheny County easier to use and more convenient,” Jennifer Liptak, Technology Committee chair and vice president of Port Authority’s Board, said in a press release.

For customers without smartphones or bank accounts, the new system would allow them to print from home or a retail location.

If the contract is approved on Friday, Port Authority plans to launch the application early next year.

Masabi has already implemented mobile ticketing programs in more than 50 locations, including New York and Los Angeles.