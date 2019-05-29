SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)- Allegheny County Port Authority and Delta Foundation are showing off their new PRIDE bus. The bus was parked downtown Thursday afternoon near the East Busway at Grant Street to promote next month’s Pittsburgh PRIDE festivities.

“Port Authority prides itself on a welcoming atmosphere where our customers and employees are treated with dignity, respect and inclusion, and we hope that our Pride bus, adorned with a rainbow flag, makes everyone feel welcomed, included and valued,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman.

Pittsburgh PRIDE runs from June 7-9.

Port Authority’s PRIDE bus makes a stop in downtown Pittsburgh.

