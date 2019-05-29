Comments
Monday June 3 – Men ages 18 and older to play First Class Passengers, will also be needed on Wednesday June 5.
Tuesday June 4 – Men and women ages 18 and older to play crew, first class and second class steerage passengers.
Wednesday June 5 – Men and women ages 18 and older to play first class, second class and steerage passengers.
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Extras are needed for the next round of filming for the movie “Unsinkable” that is taking place in McKees Rocks.
It will be filmed on a stage so everything will be filmed indoors. The pay is $10/hour.
The filming will take place over three days:
Extras are asked to fit certain requirements in order to look the way people did in 1912. Men are asked to have either full beards, mustaches or clean-shaven faces. No 5:00 shadow. Women should have no highlights and solid hair colors along with natural nails.
Those interested should send their current picture to mossextras@gmail.com with their name, phone number, location and age. They should also indicate in the subject line which day they would like to be an extra.