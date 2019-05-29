SEVERE WEATHER:Round 2 Of Severe Weather Moves In
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Unsinkable


MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Extras are needed for the next round of filming for the movie “Unsinkable” that is taking place in McKees Rocks.

It will be filmed on a stage so everything will be filmed indoors. The pay is $10/hour.

The filming will take place over three days:

  • Monday June 3 – Men ages 18 and older to play First Class Passengers, will also be needed on Wednesday June 5.
  • Tuesday June 4 – Men and women ages 18 and older to play crew, first class and second class steerage passengers.
  • Wednesday June 5 – Men and women ages 18 and older to play first class, second class and steerage passengers.

    • Extras are asked to fit certain requirements in order to look the way people did in 1912. Men are asked to have either full beards, mustaches or clean-shaven faces. No 5:00 shadow. Women should have no highlights and solid hair colors along with natural nails.

    Those interested should send their current picture to mossextras@gmail.com with their name, phone number, location and age. They should also indicate in the subject line which day they would like to be an extra.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s