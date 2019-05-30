SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not everyday a response to a 911 call leads to an adorable photo shoot.

But for a Westmoreland County dispatcher, he got to meet a baby he helped deliver on the Pennsylvania turnpike at mile marker 63.4, and it was pretty darn cute.

The Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety shared a photo on Facebook of baby Emmi with the first responder who delivered her.

Emmi visited the 911 center with her big sister, mom and dad.

Pictures were taken, stories were exchanged, and tours were given after the first responder was awarded.

