PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say their Bomb Squad is involved in a demolition operation today that may involve the sound of explosions.

According to the Allegheny County Police Twitter account, the bomb squad is “conducting a large-scale explosives demolition with the Air Force.”

If you are in the area of the airport today, they say do not be alarmed by the sound of explosions.

The operation began at 9 a.m. and will end around sundown.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

