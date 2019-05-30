PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say their Bomb Squad is involved in a demolition operation today that may involve the sound of explosions.
According to the Allegheny County Police Twitter account, the bomb squad is “conducting a large-scale explosives demolition with the Air Force.”
If you are in the area of the airport today, they say do not be alarmed by the sound of explosions.
ADVISORY: The @AlleghenyCoPD Bomb Squad will be conducting a large-scale explosives demolition today with the @usairforce. The operation will begin at 9:00am and conclude at or before sundown. The sounds of explosions may be heard in the area of @PITairport. @WPXI @KDKA @WTAE
— Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) May 30, 2019
The operation began at 9 a.m. and will end around sundown.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.