CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Emergency responders were called to a fire in Castle Shannon Thursday evening.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm that firefighters were called to the 1400-block of Oak Drive at approximately 10:11 p.m. for a residential structure fire.

Fire officials at the scene tell KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that one cat was claimed in the fire and another cat is still missing. However, no humans were injured during the fire.

The fire has since been extinguished.

