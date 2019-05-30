Comments
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Emergency responders were called to a fire in Castle Shannon Thursday evening.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm that firefighters were called to the 1400-block of Oak Drive at approximately 10:11 p.m. for a residential structure fire.
Castle Shannon: Structure fire – 1400 block Oak Dr., 2nd alarm. No injuries reported; utilities notified.
Fire officials at the scene tell KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that one cat was claimed in the fire and another cat is still missing. However, no humans were injured during the fire.
The fire has since been extinguished.
