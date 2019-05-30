SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, Fatal Accident, Lawn Tractor, Local News, Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who authorities say was driving his pickup truck at 101 mph (163 kph) while under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man riding a lawn tractor says he made a “huge mistake.”

A judge in Montgomery County on Wednesday sentenced Christopher Bailey to 1½ to 7½ years in prison. The judge called the 21-year-old’s actions “extremely reckless.”

Bailey had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the 2017 crash that claimed the life of 70-year-old Randall Wampole.

Wampole’s wife, Susan, told the court “one moment we were trimming a bush in our front yard and in a matter of seconds Randy was gone.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s