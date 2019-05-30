SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
By John Shumway
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Environmental Protection Agency, Gas, Gasoline, John Shumway, Local TV, Summer Blend, Summer Blend Gas


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Environmental Protection Agency has just issued a temporary “Emergency Fuel Waiver” for Allegheny County.

The waiver lifts the requirement for gas stations in the county to only sell summer blend gasoline until June 17.

The decision is based on a growing supply problem with the summer blend of gas.

Between now and June 17, the EPA says it will try to expedite a permanent lifting of the requirement.

Allegheny County drivers could see a reduction at the pump of 5-8 cents a gallon, on top of the ongoing drop in prices we’ve seen in recent days.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s