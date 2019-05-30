Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Environmental Protection Agency has just issued a temporary “Emergency Fuel Waiver” for Allegheny County.
The waiver lifts the requirement for gas stations in the county to only sell summer blend gasoline until June 17.
The decision is based on a growing supply problem with the summer blend of gas.
Between now and June 17, the EPA says it will try to expedite a permanent lifting of the requirement.
Allegheny County drivers could see a reduction at the pump of 5-8 cents a gallon, on top of the ongoing drop in prices we’ve seen in recent days.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.