



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police officials in Pittsburgh are searching for a woman who they say is involved in a homicide.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police posted to Facebook asking the public for help in identifying a woman in relation to a homicide on Memorial Day.

Officers were dispatched to the 2500-block of Chauncey Drive at approximately 10:55 p.m. on May 27 for reports of shots fired.

Police found a 15-year-old female suffering from a gunshot outside of a home. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Another victim, a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital privately, said police. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say that a small fight ensued before escalating into gunfire.

Police officials say they are seeking the pictured woman in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the female is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

