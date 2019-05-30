LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Lower Burrell are actively searching for a runaway teenager.
Authorities say that 14-year-old Mykiah Alexander ran away from a vehicle and the custody of Allegheny County Children and Youth Services Thursday evening.
Police say she was last seen at the intersection of Logan’s Ferry Road and Greensburg Road at approximately 8 p.m.
She is described as a 5-foot tall African American female, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has long braided hair that was slightly pulled back.
Alexander was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans with holes in them along with black and red Jordan style shoes. She was carrying a black backpack that had neon green stickers.
Police officials say she is from Penn Hills and is unfamiliar with the area. Authorities say Alexander may be on foot in New Kensington, Lower Burrel or Plum.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Lower Burrell Police Department at 724-339-4287.