



MILLVALE (KDKA) — As traffic made its way along Route 28 Thursday, crews continued cleanup following flash flooding that stranded a vehicle on the busy roadway yesterday evening.

As the heavy rain came down on Wednesday, the water began cascading down the hillside above Route 28. The drains just couldn’t handle all of that rain water and debris.

PennDOT crews estimate about three-feet of water ponded on the road after rushing down the Troy Hill hillside. It brought with it sticks, mud, leaves and other debris.

The floodwaters partially submerged one car, trapping two people and their service dog.

The Pittsburgh Swift Water Rescue Team jumped into action. It’s a team made up of police, firefighters and paramedics along with Millvale first responders.

They brought in their boats for the rescue and both people and the dog were not injured.

First responders say flooding of that magnitude doesn’t happen often on Route 28.

“We’ve never had that issue on Route 28 southbound. It’s the first time I’ve ever experienced it. The Jersey barrier on 28 likely held some of the water back in the southbound lane,” Pittsburgh Paramedic Crew Chief Greg Tersine.

Both lanes of 28 reopened overnight; and thankfully, there only was one stranded car stuck in the waters.

PennDOT crews continue going up and down the busy roadways and clearing the drains.

