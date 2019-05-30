Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s bike lanes are a hot topic, but a new study from Denver says bicycle infrastructure, not cyclists, creates safer roads.
The University of Colorado Denver’s research says its bike lanes are saving lives.
According to researchers, cities with separated and protected bike lanes have fewer deaths and better safety.
The study attributes city bike lanes with reduced cyclist, motorist and pedestrian deaths.
Considering that cyclists in Pgh use the lanes when they want, and use car lanes when they want (but without obeying traffic laws), I don’t think these lanes are making anything safer…but the certainly are making traffic more congested, and provide WORKERS with less places to park. Now…hmmm….why is it people are moving out of Pgh????