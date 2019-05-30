SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
Filed Under:Bicycle Infastructure, Bike Lanes, Cyclist Safety, Motorist Safety, New Study, Pittsburgh bike lanes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s bike lanes are a hot topic, but a new study from Denver says bicycle infrastructure, not cyclists, creates safer roads.

The University of Colorado Denver’s research says its bike lanes are saving lives.

According to researchers, cities with separated and protected bike lanes have fewer deaths and better safety.

The study attributes city bike lanes with reduced cyclist, motorist and pedestrian deaths.

  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:42 PM

    Considering that cyclists in Pgh use the lanes when they want, and use car lanes when they want (but without obeying traffic laws), I don’t think these lanes are making anything safer…but the certainly are making traffic more congested, and provide WORKERS with less places to park. Now…hmmm….why is it people are moving out of Pgh????

