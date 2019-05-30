SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Weather Round 3 To Bring Downpours, Winds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Football fans can now purchase a host of Steelers-themed metal products from Wendell August Forge.

The fine metal shop in Grove City recently announced a partnership with the NFL, which is currently celebrating its 100th season.

As such, Wendell August says its metalworkers have created a line of Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns products, ranging from trays and keychains to bookmarks and bowls.

Steelers keychain (Credit: Wendell August Forge)

Steelers Tray (Credit: Wendell August Forge)

“There’s a fan in every household throughout the country,” Wendell August Forge president, Christian Werner, said of the new partnership in a statement. “We will be hiring more people. We have the capacity to support it, but as it builds out, it will absolutely result in new jobs.”

The line is now available on their website here.

