Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The power will go out for many people in the Alle Kiski Valley on Saturday.
West Penn Power will be shutting off the electricity from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while it works on a substation in Lower Burrell, according to a spokesperson for the electric utility company.
The power outage is expected to affect some 2,833 people across Apollo, Lower Burrell, New Kensington and New Kensington.
A spokesperson said the outage is necessary in order to replace a piece of equipment at the Lower Burrell facility that broke last month.
Electricians will be working and contacting customers over the phone, but the outage could be postponed to next Saturday if there is severe weather.