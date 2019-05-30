Filed Under:Alle-Kiski Valley, Apollo Borough, Local TV, Lower Burrell, New Kensington, Pittsburgh News, power outage, West Penn Power

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The power will go out for many people in the Alle Kiski Valley on Saturday.

West Penn Power will be shutting off the electricity from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while it works on a substation in Lower Burrell, according to a spokesperson for the electric utility company.

The power outage is expected to affect some 2,833 people across Apollo, Lower Burrell, New Kensington and New Kensington.

A spokesperson said the outage is necessary in order to replace a piece of equipment at the Lower Burrell facility that broke last month.

Electricians will be working and contacting customers over the phone, but the outage could be postponed to next Saturday if there is severe weather.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s