PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents of Allegheny County ages 60 and older may be eligible for four checks totaling $20 to purchase local produce through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program is being run by the Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and the checks will be distributed Tuesday, June 11 by the AAA senior center network on a first come, first serve basis.
They can be spent through November 30 on produce that has been grown in Pennsylvania at participating farmers markets.
Seniors unable to go to a senior center are allowed to designate a proxy to pick up and redeem the checks, but they are limited to two proxy forms per person.
Eligibility for the program requires:
Distribution sites, proxy forms and location of farmers markets along with other information can be found on the Allegheny County website or by calling the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460.