



Dude

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Dude! He’s FIV-positive, which means his immune system is a bit weaker than other cats, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. With regular visits to the vet, Dude can enjoy a perfectly happy and normal life just like any other cat! Dude wants to be the center of your world and needs to be the only feline in his new home. Do you think Dude could be your new best friend?

To find out more about how to adopt Dude, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Kiki & Legion

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Kiki is 2-years-old as of 3/2019. She lived with a 10-year-old child and several dogs, but not the best with female dogs. Kiki is an alpha. She was left alone in a trailer when her owners went to jail. Housebroken if taken out on a regular schedule and not left for too long of periods of time. She likes to be active.

To find out more about how to adopt Kiki, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Legion came in as a stray, so we are not sure of his age, but he seems young. He wants nothing but affection and attention. He is lovable, friendly and did we mention how affectionate he is? Don’t miss out on adding this kitty to your home. Please contact the shelter to meet him as he is currently in a loving foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Legion, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

