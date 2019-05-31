Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Teenager, Pittsburgh News, Springfield Township


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are searching for a runaway teenager from New Springfield, Ohio, last seen in the greater Pittsburgh area.

Mandy Constable was reported missing on May 28 and is 5’2″, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a t-shirt and a heavy dark green coat with a fur-lined hood.

Photo Credit: Springfield Township Police Department

It is believed that she ran away from and was not abducted. She was last seen May 28 leaving her home around 6:45 p.m.

Anyone with information or that has seen her is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

