  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Morgantown, Python, Snake, West Virginia, West Virginia News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (KDKA) — Police are looking for a 15-foot long python that has gone missing in the Morgantown area.

Morgantown Police are warning residents to keep an eye on small children, and pets if they go outside.

The snake escaped from a truck around 11 p.m. last night in the Sabraton Area, near a Sheetz.

Police say the snake escaped it’s enclosure and was inside the vehicle. When the owner stopped the snake escaped the open door and went into the woods where it climbed a tree.

Officers tried unsuccessfully to get the snake, and it was last seen in a large tree on Listravia Avenue next to the Sheetz.

If you come across the large python please call 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s