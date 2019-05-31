Comments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (KDKA) — Police are looking for a 15-foot long python that has gone missing in the Morgantown area.
Morgantown Police are warning residents to keep an eye on small children, and pets if they go outside.
The snake escaped from a truck around 11 p.m. last night in the Sabraton Area, near a Sheetz.
Police say the snake escaped it’s enclosure and was inside the vehicle. When the owner stopped the snake escaped the open door and went into the woods where it climbed a tree.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to get the snake, and it was last seen in a large tree on Listravia Avenue next to the Sheetz.
If you come across the large python please call 911 immediately.