INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT needs help cleaning up the state’s highways.

The transportation department says more than 10,000 miles of highways across the state have been adopted through its Adopt a Highway program.

However, only 11% of the highways in Indiana County are adopted, according to PennDOT.

The program relies on volunteers to help reduce litter on the state’s highway system.

“To all the AAH members, thank you for all your hard work and dedication keeping our roads clean,” said PennDOT’s Indiana County manager, John Serian. “We hope to be getting more volunteers to adopt more highways throughout Indiana County.”

You can apply to adopt a highway here.

Once you’ve applied, PennDOT says it will supply the necessary gear. Volunteers will also be credited for their work with a recognition sign posted along the adopted section of highway.

