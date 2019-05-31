WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Perdue Foods is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could be contaminated with pieces of bone material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
These products were produced on March 21, 2019:
The products being recalled have the establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retailers nationwide.
The recall was announced following consumer complaints.
People that have purchased these products are urged to not eat them and throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.
There have been no confirmed reports of any illness or injury due to the consumption of these products.