BREAKING NEWS:Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Leaves 12 People Dead
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMHometown High Q
    11:30 AMHometown High Q
    View All Programs
By Jon Burnett
Filed Under:Jon Burnett, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Rain, Weather Forecast


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a chance for storms that may become severe tonight, but it seems like Pittsburgh is done with the tornadoes for now.

This morning the temperature is in the high 50s, and will continue to warm up.

The temperature today will run up into the 70s, which is the average temperature for around this time in June.

Photo Credit: KDKA

You’ll notice today that some clouds will roll in later today, bringing storms into the area with them.

The storms may become severe, with lightning that touches down and maybe some hail. No tornadoes though, thank goodness.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Storms will continue until 7 or 8 tomorrow morning, before drying out Sunday.

Photo Credit: KDKA

This weekend will give way to a chilly but beautiful Monday with no severe weather.

After the week kicks off with a low of 47 and high of 67, temperatures will rise back up to the upper 70s for the rest of the upcoming week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 1, 2019 at 8:38 AM

    Visit Cedar Point. You will never go back to Kennywood

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s