



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a chance for storms that may become severe tonight, but it seems like Pittsburgh is done with the tornadoes for now.

This morning the temperature is in the high 50s, and will continue to warm up.

The temperature today will run up into the 70s, which is the average temperature for around this time in June.

You’ll notice today that some clouds will roll in later today, bringing storms into the area with them.

The storms may become severe, with lightning that touches down and maybe some hail. No tornadoes though, thank goodness.

Storms will continue until 7 or 8 tomorrow morning, before drying out Sunday.

This weekend will give way to a chilly but beautiful Monday with no severe weather.

After the week kicks off with a low of 47 and high of 67, temperatures will rise back up to the upper 70s for the rest of the upcoming week.

