PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A female motorists was arrested for allegedly striking a man with her car after the victim called her “rude.”

According to police, the victim was walking into the Bloomfield post office with packages in his arms. The suspect, 27-year-old Noel Morrison of Avalon, flung the door open as she exited the post office. The door hit the victim and he dropped all his packages.

The police say the victim called Morrison rude, and she swore at him.

The victim returned to his car for more packages, and on the way there, passed Morrison in her vehicle.

Police say Morrison saw the victim and continued to yell and curse at him. While the victim walked back to the post office, Morrison allegedly accelerated toward the victim and struck the right side of the body.

The victim rolled onto the hood of Morrison’s vehicle and fell to the ground. Police said Morrison reversed her car and ran over the packages.

Morrison arrived back at the scene while officers were awaiting paramedics. She was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, criminal mischief, and vehicle code violations.

The victim was not seriously injured.