PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted a fundraiser to raise awareness and money for the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute.
The Pirates and Allegheny Health Network partnered together for the annual fundraiser that took place right before June 2, National Cancer Survivors Day.
The event offered a free baseball skills workshop, plus the opportunity to meet pitcher Jameson Taillon and first basemen Josh Bell.
Five workshop stations were available, which included catching, catching pop-ups, fielding ground balls, throwing and batting practice.