Local News, Local TV, PNC Bank, protests, Stop The Bomb Campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protesters gathered outside PNC Bank this morning for a “Stop Banking The Bomb Campaign.”

The protesters were part of a group that is against nuclear weapons. They handed out literature that claimed PNC Bank has loaned over $600 million to six “notorious” nuclear weapon manufactures.

The group says that the government “won’t listen to or do what its people want” so they’re fighting against the institutions they believe are financing nuclear weapons.

“We’re very aware of the nuclear clock, which is a clock that measures the danger of having nuclear weapons on our planet when there will be an accidental or intentional use of those weapons and its impact on the planet.

The protest took place at PNC’s main headquarters on 5th Avenue in Oakland.

