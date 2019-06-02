Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All outbound rails on the T are temporarily deviated to the Allentown line and avoiding the Mt. Washington Tunnel.
Patrons wishing to go to Station Square who board an outbound rail car will transfer to an inbound car at South Hills Jct. Inbound service is regular route.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) June 2, 2019
The Pittsburgh Port Authority says they expect delays.
In the mean time, Port Authority advises passengers who board an outbound car to Station Square will have to transfer to an inbound car at South Hills.
As of now, inbound service is operating as normal.