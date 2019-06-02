  • KDKA TVOn Air

Mt. Washington Tunnel, Pittsburgh Port Authority, South Hills Junction, T Station, T Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All outbound rails on the T are temporarily deviated to the Allentown line and avoiding the Mt. Washington Tunnel.

The Pittsburgh Port Authority says they expect delays.

In the mean time, Port Authority advises passengers who board an outbound car to Station Square will have to transfer to an inbound car at South Hills.

As of now, inbound service is operating as normal.

