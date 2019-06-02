  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A team of bloodhounds saved the day when they located a missing man in just 4 hours.

Last night at 2 a.m., the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a man who had gone missing around the Scottdale area.

In response to the call, first responders dispatched the Bloodhound Team.

They found the man just before 6 a.m., making the hunt a success.

The fire department posted a photo of the Bloodhound Team and Bloodhound Unit, thanking everyone for their great work.

According to Greensburg’s website, the Bloodhound Team started out as 12 volunteer firemen and two dogs.

The program has since expanded, and they now have 30 volunteer firemen and five bloodhounds.

