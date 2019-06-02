Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested a female suspect who allegedly shot another woman in the stomach.
At 7 p.m. last night, police and investigators responded to a call from a local hospital for a female victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim said she was in an alleyway in Uptown when she was shot in the stomach by another female.
Half an hour later, police took the suspect into custody.
At that time, they say they recovered one firearm.
The suspect is currently detained to be questioned and the investigation is ongoing.