  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMSunday Business Page
    07:00 AMTails of Valor
    07:30 AMThe Inspectors
    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    08:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gunshot Wound, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrested a female suspect who allegedly shot another woman in the stomach.

At 7 p.m. last night, police and investigators responded to a call from a local hospital for a female victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim said she was in an alleyway in Uptown when she was shot in the stomach by another female.

Half an hour later, police took the suspect into custody.

At that time, they say they recovered one firearm.

The suspect is currently detained to be questioned and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s