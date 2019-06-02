Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NWS issued a recreational boater advisory in Pittsburgh due to all the heavy rain the area has seen in the past week.
Due to heavy rainfall in the past few days, a recreational boater advisory has been issued until Wednesday afternoon. Fast currents may create hazardous conditions along the Allegheny and Ohio River for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/shXwMiQw98
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 2, 2019
The advisory, which is issued until Wednesday afternoon, tells boaters that there will be hazardous conditions caused by fast currents.
They warn boaters that the Allegheny and Ohio River will be dangerous waters.