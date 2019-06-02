Filed Under:Allegheny River, Boating, Flooding, National Weather Service Pittsburgh, Ohio River, Rain


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The NWS issued a recreational boater advisory in Pittsburgh due to all the heavy rain the area has seen in the past week.

The advisory, which is issued until Wednesday afternoon, tells boaters that there will be hazardous conditions caused by fast currents.

They warn boaters that the Allegheny and Ohio River will be dangerous waters.

