PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Will next week finally be free of rain and full of sun?

A wave of moisture and a cold front blew through the area this morning, bringing brief storms that may have woken Pittsburghers up.

For everyone who’s not getting up at the crack of dawn, you’re waking up to cloudy skies.

A bit more rain is expected for early afternoon, but it’s one last push that should end around 4:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

With the rain comes a cold front, but it will only last Monday as we see a high in the 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than the usual average temperature in June.

Now here’s something you don’t see everyday in Pittsburgh — a clear radar for the next few days.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Monday may be chilly, but it’s also going to be sunny.

The week will kick off to a nice start as both Monday and Tuesday will be rain-free

Temperatures will rise back up into the 80s. A chance of storms near the end of the weekend follows, but at least we’ll have a few days of sun to hold us over.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

