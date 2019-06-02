PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Will next week finally be free of rain and full of sun?
A wave of moisture and a cold front blew through the area this morning, bringing brief storms that may have woken Pittsburghers up.
5:30 AM — A line of heavy showers and thunderstorms continues to work it’s way across the region this morning. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with the passing cold front. pic.twitter.com/WZ6NeuL8Fi
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 2, 2019
For everyone who’s not getting up at the crack of dawn, you’re waking up to cloudy skies.
A bit more rain is expected for early afternoon, but it’s one last push that should end around 4:30 p.m.
With the rain comes a cold front, but it will only last Monday as we see a high in the 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than the usual average temperature in June.
Now here’s something you don’t see everyday in Pittsburgh — a clear radar for the next few days.
Monday may be chilly, but it’s also going to be sunny.
The week will kick off to a nice start as both Monday and Tuesday will be rain-free
Temperatures will rise back up into the 80s. A chance of storms near the end of the weekend follows, but at least we’ll have a few days of sun to hold us over.
