



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two former Pitt Panthers highlight a long list of players and coaches with local ties for the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame.

Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward And Matt Cavanaugh are now on the ballot to get into the hall next year. The full list was released Monday.

“Two Pitt greats are on this year’s College Football Hall of Fame ballot!”

Two Pitt greats are on this year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot! ⭐ Matt Cavanaugh

🏈 QB, 1974-77

🏆 National Champ, Two Bowl MVPs

🔗 https://t.co/oNLysibk0M ⭐ Craig "Ironhead" Heyward

🏈 RB, 1984-87

🏆 All-American, Heisman Finalist

🔗 https://t.co/dKszknJVjw#H2P pic.twitter.com/MbZrHBnmgx — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 3, 2019

“Ironhead” was truly one-of-a-kind.”

"Ironhead" was truly one-of-a-kind. ✔️ Heisman Trophy Finalist

✔️ Consensus All-American

✔️ Top 5 in Rushing Yards at Pitt ⭐ Craig "Ironhead" Heyward

College Football Hall of Fame

Class of 2020 Ballot Candidate#H2P pic.twitter.com/1PTGtdIecv — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) June 3, 2019

In addition, former Pittsburgh Steelers Jeff Hartings (Penn State), Flozell Adams and Antwaan Randle El also are eligible next year, as is former WVU defensive back Aaron Beasley and Penn State lineman Steve Wisniewski.

Former WVU head coach Jim Carlen is the lone FBS coach with local ties on the ballot.

Meanwhile, former IUP quarterback Lynn Hieber, Clarion tight end Gary McCauley, Carnegie Mellon linebacker Kenneth Murawski and Westminster running back Brad Tokar are divisional player candidates from the area.

Former Washington and Jefferson and California University of Pa head coach John Luckhardt is the only local divisional coach candidate.

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced in January next year.