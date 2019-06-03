Comments
Butler Co. Gymnastics Coach Facing Sexual Assault Charges
Gymnastics Coach Found Guilty Of Student Abuse; Immediately Jailed
Former Gymnastics Coach Sentenced For Assaulting Minors
GIBSONIA (KDKA) — Keith Callen, a former gymnastics coach who was convicted by a jury of sexual assault in 2017, pled guilty to one count each of aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official and unlawful contact and corruption of minors.
Callen was granted a new trial after a ruling by Pa. Superior Court determined that events in Allegheny County and Butler County should not have been combined for purposes of trial.
RELATED:
With the guilty pleas, the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s office agreed to a sentence of two-to-four years in prison, five years of probation and lifetime Megan’s Law registration for Callen.