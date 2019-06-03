Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Divers were called to the scene of an incident to help located four severed fingers.
Murrysville Medic One Dive Team posted to Facebook saying that they were dispatched to assist authorities in Jefferson Hills Police and Fire Department.
According to the post, ten divers responded to assist in locating four fingers that were severed as a result of a swimming accident.
Three divers were initally deployed into the water and were able to recover the finders in approximately nine feet of water.
The fingers were packaged and taken by emergency responders to surgeons at a local tramua center.