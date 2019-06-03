PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emil Koledin, a.k.a. “Butch” and his company Koledin Enterprises, Inc. pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud agencies of the United States for selling “brain drugs” that were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Hermitage, Pa. resident operated the business out of his home and sold various illegal drugs that were developed and manufactured in Russia and China through a website “awakebrain.com.”

Koledin marketed and sold these drugs as “nootripics” or as he described them, “Smart drugs, memory enhancers, neuro exchangers and intelligence enhancements.”

These drugs were falsely represented as legal to be sold in the United States, when in fact they were illegally imported, illegal to sell and not approved by the FDA.

Proper labeling, directions for usage and warnings were not on the packaging of these substances due to be developed in unapproved facilities.

United States District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose set sentencing for October 7, 2019. These charges carry a total sentence of not more than five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000, or both. As for the charges brought against the company, they carry a total sentence of a fine of $500,000. The actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history.