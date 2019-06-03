Filed Under:Butler County, Fatal Car Accident, I-79, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — One man is dead following an accident that took place at the intersection of Route 108 and the northbound ramp of Route 79 in Butler County Sunday afternoon.

According to police a driver of a Ford Fusion failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was then struck the driver side by a Subaru Forrester.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, but the driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Grove City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

