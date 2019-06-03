Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — For the second day in a row, police and first responders have been called to McKeesport for a shooting.
According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting was reported just before 1:40 p.m. in the Harrison Village Housing Complex.
Police say at least one person has been shot.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.
On Sunday, police found the body of a 17-year-old male on Tube Works Alley. Ciquann Dudley Jr., of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene.
