  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Motorcycle, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man that was driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk of the 500 block of Stadium Street in Esplen at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.

Police had responded to a call from a crossing guard regarding the man driving the motorcycle and after searching the area on foot, they saw the driver turn down a one-way, dead-end street before jumping off the bike, jumping a fence and rolling down a wooded hillside. Police pursued on foot but ultimately lost him.

He is described as a male in his early 20s with short dreadlocks and a gap between his front teeth. When last seen he was wearing black and white shorts and dark pants which could be muddy from his fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s