PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man that was driving a motorcycle on the sidewalk of the 500 block of Stadium Street in Esplen at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.
Police had responded to a call from a crossing guard regarding the man driving the motorcycle and after searching the area on foot, they saw the driver turn down a one-way, dead-end street before jumping off the bike, jumping a fence and rolling down a wooded hillside. Police pursued on foot but ultimately lost him.
He is described as a male in his early 20s with short dreadlocks and a gap between his front teeth. When last seen he was wearing black and white shorts and dark pants which could be muddy from his fall.